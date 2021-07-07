Park bridges to be closed for essential maintenance in Buckingham

Four bridges in Buckingham's Bourton Park will be closed, one at a time, this summer, to allow Buckingham Town Council to complete essential maintenance work.

Each bridge in turn will be closed to the public while the work is taking place, and diversion signs will be in place showing alternative footpaths to cross the River Great Ouse.

Work is scheduled to start on July 12 and last 12 to 17 weeks in total.

Bridge 3 (near the Bourton Park paddock, also known as Fool’s Crossing) starting on July 12, closure in place for two to three weeks.

The town council said it has taken steps to ensure that as little disruption as possible is caused, and thanked residents in advance for their patience while the work goes ahead.

Regular Bourton Park attendees Buckingham parkrun are making alternative arrangements to their usual running routes while the work takes place.

The schedule of work is as follows, although changes may be made if required:

Bridge 4 (Otter Pond) starting in late July to August, closure in place for three to four weeks.

Bridge 5 (near the footpath to Akister Close) in late August, closure in place for three to four weeks.

Bridge 1 (Bourton Park car park) in September, closure in place for four to six weeks.

