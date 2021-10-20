Solar panels installed at Sports and Community Centre in Buckingham
Solar array is expected to last 20 years and pay for itself within eight years
Buckingham Town Council has installed 55 high-performance solar panels at the Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre.
The 20.90kWp solar array cost £22,047, but is expected to pay for itself within eight years and has an operational life of at least 20 years.
Councillor Warren Whyte, chair of the town council's Environment Committee, said: “I am delighted that the town council is able to invest in this new renewable energy project as part of its Climate Action Plan.
"It will not only deliver green electricity and save over 90 tonnes of CO2, it is estimated to save the council over £75,000 over the expected life of the installation.
Buckingham Town Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and since then has been committed to reducing energy demand, improving energy efficiency and converting to renewable, low or zero-carbon technologies for energy and heat.
The solar panels are the latest in a range of environmental measures taken by the town council, which has already replaced two vehicles with fully electric vans, updated lights in Chandos Park with LED lights, ensured town council events are free of single-use plastics and installed a water bottle refill station in Chandos Park.