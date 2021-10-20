Solar panels installed at Sports and Community Centre in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council has installed 55 high-performance solar panels at the Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre.

The 20.90kWp solar array cost £22,047, but is expected to pay for itself within eight years and has an operational life of at least 20 years.

Councillor Warren Whyte, chair of the town council's Environment Committee, said: “I am delighted that the town council is able to invest in this new renewable energy project as part of its Climate Action Plan.

The solar panel array at Lace Hill Community Centre

"It will not only deliver green electricity and save over 90 tonnes of CO2, it is estimated to save the council over £75,000 over the expected life of the installation.

Buckingham Town Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and since then has been committed to reducing energy demand, improving energy efficiency and converting to renewable, low or zero-carbon technologies for energy and heat.