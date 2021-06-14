Sowing the seeds for wildflower meadow at Buckingham school

Children at Buckingham's George Grenville Academy have the chance to sow their own wildflower meadow in the school grounds, thanks to a gift of seed bomb kits.

Barratt David Wilson Homes which is currently building the St Rumbold’s Fields development on Tingewick Road, Buckingham, has donated 30 seed bomb kits to the school, containing 22 species of native wildflower seeds and sustainable compost.

According to the National Trust, an estimated that 97 per cent of Britain’s wildflower meadows have disappeared, in comparison to the 1930s.

George Grenville pupils with their seed bombs

The seed bombs aim to raise awareness of simple individual actions that can be taken throughout the year to support local wildlife such as bees and butterflies, while pupils can learn about the benefits of planting wildlife-friendly flowers in the garden in a webinar with a horticultural expert on the Barratt Homes YouTube channel.

Headteacher Emma Killick said: “The pupils really enjoyed learning about wildflowers and the importance of protecting local wildlife.

"We want to thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for organising this activity. It’s been a fantastic and educational experience for the pupils.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames spokesman Karly Williams said: "With a primary focus on sustainability and ecologically friendly provisions within our St Rumbold’s Fields development, we wanted to donate these seed bomb kits to George Grenville Academy to further support nature in the local area.

Pupils with their seed bombs