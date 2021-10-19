United Nations climate change adviser to give University of Buckingham lecture ahead of COP26

The Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Change will be guest speaker at a free webinar hosted by the University of Buckingham.

The uni's Centre for UN Studies' guest lecture, in partnership with the United Nations Association UK (UNA-UK) will be given by Selwin Hart on the subject 'Act now to halt and reverse climate change: What the United Nations hopes to achieve at COP26, Glasgow'.

The free webinar will be held via Zoom from 3.15pm to 4.15pm on Friday, October 22,.

Selwyn Hart

Selwin Hart will be joined by the director of the Centre for UN Studies, Mark Seddon, and the director of the UNA-UK, Natalie Samarasinghe.

Selwin Hart will join the event virtually from UN Headquarters in New York, to outline what the UN hopes to achieve at COP26 in November.

Mr Hart was appointed as the United Nations' special adviser to the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of the Climate Action Team in 2020 and is currently executive director for the Caribbean region at the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB).

Throughout his career, Mr Hart has served in several climate change leadership positions, including as a climate adviser for the Caribbean Development Bank, chief climate change negotiator for Barbados and co-ordinator and lead negotiator on finance for the Alliance of Small Island Developing States (AOSIS), a coalition of 43 Islands and low-lying coastal states in the Caribbean, Pacific, Africa, Indian Ocean and South China Sea.