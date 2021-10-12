UPDATED: Successful solar farm near Buckingham has money to give away

A successful community solar farm near Buckingham has grant money to give away to local green projects.

The Gawcott Fields community solar farm, between Buckingham and Gawcott, has been generating electricity and income from the sun since June 2016.

Since its inception, Gawcott’s solar farm has not only produced enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 1,000 homes per year, but it has also distributed its surplus funds to projects and groups that focus on nature, food, and local youth.

Tom Cosgrove and Jake Burnyeat, executive directors of Gawcott Community Solar Farm

The 4.17-megawatt solar array is made up of 16,000 solar panels, which absorb sunlight on even relatively dull days.

It has been so successful that it has exceeded the projections of the Gawcott Fields Community Solar Project, the community interest company (CIC) that owns and runs the solar farm for the benefit of the local community.

The solar farm earns income from the sale of electricity and a Feed-in Tariff, and any surplus income generated, after operating and finance costs, is used to provide funding for community organisations and projects within a 5km radius of the farm.

‘Bee Green’ is its latest initiative to share out £25,000 in the form of 13 different community grants.

The solar panels

The available funds are aimed at supporting community-led projects or groups that exist to achieve some of the following:

Energy efficiency and increased usage of renewable energy in the local community and local community buildings;

Increase a focus on nature conservation, education and environmental awareness;

Support local community-led food projects;

Have a vision for creating a net zero future.