The first ever National Schools' Climate Action Event - organised by Stowe School - was 'a real game changer', according to the chief executive of Greenpeace UK>

Schoolchildren from across the country and a raft of well-known speakers came together at Stowe School on Friday, for the first National Schools' Climate Action Event.

Pupils nationwide are raising awareness of the detrimental impacts of Climate Change and urging their schools to pledge to become Carbon Net Zero by 2040.

John Sauven, CEO of Greenpeace UK

This student-led movement was started by Stowe students who are passionate about the health of the environment and about making positive changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

To launch the movement, Stowe students were joined by around 500 student ambassadors aged 15 to 18 from around the UK for a National Assembly and Day of Action held at Stowe on Friday, October 15.

A total of around 1,500 young people were in attendance to hear the opening keynote address from executive director of Greenpeace UK John Sauven and Joycelyn Longdon, founder of Climate in Colour, on the global picture of climate change today.

Zero-waste chef and BBC Earth host Max La Manna ran an interactive food waste demonstration, after which pupils made their own zero-waste lunch.

Michaela Strachan

BBC TV presenter Michaela Strachan spoke about her career and her thoughts on the impact of the climate crisis on the natural world.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey MP, spoke about his vast experience of the United Nations climate change conference (COP).

Neil Agius talked about his cross-Mediterranean swim to raise awareness of ocean plastics, and a film about his challenge was shown on screens around the event.

Pupils also took part in a World Climate Simulation, working in groups to explore the necessary speed and level of action that nations must take to address global climate change.

Max La Manna

The exercise used an interactive computer model - My 2050 Carbon Calculator - run by the Royal Geographical Society, to help pupils understand how the UK can achieve its target of Carbon Net Zero by 2050.

Virtual reality headsets helped pupils to visualise some of the impacts of climate change around the world, and they also took part in a workshop around the theme 'What does Carbon Net Zero look like for us? - How can I/my school achieve this?'

The event finished with The 2021 Climate Change Concert, featuring some of Stowe’s musical talent.

CEO of Greenpeace UK, John Sauven, said: “The schools climate summit at Stowe was a real game changer.

Students at the event

"I have always believed in the power of young people to make a difference. I believe their voices are critical to get the change we need.

"The energy and enthusiasm on display at Stowe will hopefully spread out across the UK ahead of the crucial climate summit in Glasgow next month.”

Stowe's headteacher, Anthony Wallersteiner, said: "It was a huge honour for Stowe to host the inaugural national schools’ climate change action day and to welcome young people from all over the UK.

"As world leaders gather for COP 26 in Glasgow, we want to send them a message about delivering a transformational deal which tackles carbon emissions, global warming, rising sea levels, food security and the destruction of the natural world."