Event offers advice to prospective homebuyers in Aylesbury

Local buyers looking to get a foot on the housing ladder can benefit from a free event this month, offering independent, expert advice on key aspects of home-buying including mortgage applications and the Government’s Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme.

The free, drop-in event, will be held at The Exchange development in central Aylesbury, from 6pm-6.45pm and 7.30pm-8.15pm on 21 November and is open to all.

Help to Buy: Equity Loan is a government scheme which can help buyers get a property with just a 5% deposit. It is available for first time buyers and existing homeowners looking to move house.

The Help to Buy scheme will provide a 20% loan on the value of a new-build, interest free for the first five years. Buyers can then take out a mortgage on the remaining 75%, reducing the size of their mortgage commitment.

Currently there is a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments on offer at The Exchange and all of them are available through Help to Buy.