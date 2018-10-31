Exhibition focuses on life in Maids Moreton during the First World War

An exhibition focusing on life in Maids Moreton during the First World War takes place on Sunday November 18.

This second commemorative event follows on from the roll of honour trail in September, which led people to the homes of the 12 soldiers from the village who died during the First World War.

The exhibition runs from 11am to 4pm at the Village Hall on Main Street.

Twelve panels will display information and photographs covering topics such as enlisting, Maids Moreton women, the post office, the school, food and after the war.

Another display will feature the colourful and locally-made ‘Armistice 100’ tapestries borrowed from Buckingham.

The exhibition will feature items including World War One memorabilia lent by local people and a tin box of original letters and ladies’ clothing from the period – which all help give a glimpse into ordinary life at the time.

The conflict itself will be recalled by a trench map of the Western Front, a curious large painting of Allied Flags – and the highlight of the exhibition - three life-sized cut-outs of Maids Moreton soldiers in uniform, with further military information.

Organiser Lyn Robinson said: “In addition to honouring those who fought and died in the war, this exhibition will look at how village life continued during the conflict – as well as some of the changes that followed it.”

Children’s activities and refreshments will be available.

Entry to the exhibition is free but donations to the Royal British Legion are welcome.

The exhibition is supported by Maids Moreton Parish Council, St. Edmund’s Church, and a grant from community foundation Heart of Bucks.