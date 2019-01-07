Exhibition in Buckingham showcases 70 years of toys

An exhibition looking back at 70 years of toys continues at The Old Gaol in Buckingham for the rest of the month.

The exhibition is a real show of history and toys include a jack in the box, children books, jigsaws, tin cars, a multiple of dolls and even some hand made toys from World War Two.

Trustee Kay Meadows with some of the items from the children's old toys exhibition at the Old Gaol, Buckingham

Exhibition supervisor Kay Meadows said: “It's just a nice collection of toys and it's great to see what the older generations played with.”

The exhibition is free to enter and will remain open until January 26 if you like a slice of nostalgia.