Expressway protests go to London

Campaigners from across the county joined forces with Buckingham MP Greg Smith to march across London, demanding the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway be scrapped.

In addition, a group of cross party MPs and No Expressway (NEG) campaigners handed a petition into Downing Street with more than 10,000 people having signed it.

Walking to hand the petition into Downing Street

Greg said: “The Expressway will cause an unacceptable level of devastation to the countryside and destroy homes, farms and businesses. The destruction is not justifiable.

“Alternative road improvement schemes would be extremely effective without causing unnecessary harm to Buckinghamshire and the surrounding area. Additional homes must be built on brownfield sites and brownfield sites alone. We want Expressway to be scrapped once and for all.”

The protest and handing over of the petition happened on Wednesday and started with Mr Smith hosting a session where he joined forces with MPs from across the areas affected, calling for the Government to confirm they are scrapping the Expressway.

Afterwards MPs and No Expressway campaigners from Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, including children, walked to Downing Street to hand in a petition to Number

10.

The event also saw support from both Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs. The NEG say the cross party support shows the campaign is not about party politics and that it concerns everyone across the entire region.

Questions in parliament have been asked about the scheme about a review pledged by Grant Shapps during the pre-election period. Also whether the NEG will be involved and whether the Prime Minister will announce a cancellation.

NEG spokesperson Olivia Field said “This is a national issue, not just a local one, with questions about the sustainability of our transport systems and the management of our environment, which is a critical national asset. There needs to be a ‘levelling up’ of how we invest in infrastructure across different regions of our country.

“The NEG has talked with communities from the west of Oxford to Cambridge. All are stunned by the scale of the proposals and the implications for them, their family’s health, the environment and wildlife.

“The communities are deeply concerned and frustrated at the lack of transparency, consultation and genuine debate about this scheme so far. Our events in London on the 26th February were a fantastic opportunity for our leaders and decision-takers to hear from the people who would be directly affected by these unjustified plans. Let’s hope they’re listening.’