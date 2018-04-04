Extra cash for potholes is ‘not enough’ says Bucks leader Martin Tett

Bucks is set to benefit from a £1.1 million cash injection to fix the county’s potholes – however the leader of the council fears it will not be enough to fully repair Buckinghamshire’s deteriorating roads.

Yesterday it was announced that councils will receive £100 million from the Government after harsh weather over winter severely damaged the nation’s roads.

However Bucks County Council’s (BCC) £1.18 million portion of the funding is “small” considering the size of the county, according to leader of BCC, Martin Tett, who added BCC needs more capital funding to fully repair the potholes.

He said: “It is positive that the Government has listened to councils and made more funding available to help repair local roads, such as ours in Buckinghamshire, which have been badly affected by the recent severe winter weather.

“However, whilst a £1m sounds like a lot of money it is small compared to the size of the county, the number of roads affected and the number of potholes that have developed.

“What is really needed is a significant and sustained increase in our capital funding over at least the next ten years to enable us to properly resurface roads rather than just filling individual potholes.

The additional cash will be used to fund “plane and patch” methods, which allows BCC to fix large areas of badly damaged roads.