F1 team continues investment in Northamptonshire home

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team in Northamptonshire has been granted planning permission to build an extension which joins its main reception building to another currently housing a wind tunnel.

Mercedes have been based in Brackley since it acquired a minority stake in the Brawn GP team in 2010.

The team retained its base and workforce in the county, close to the Mercedes-Benz Formula One engine plant (formerly Ilmor Engineering) in Brixworth.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, chairman of South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee said: “This proposal is a modest addition to their overall floor space, but will give them more storage, flexible workspace and will let them tidy up their bin area.

“Mercedes are showing a long-term commitment to Brackley and, if their proposals are right for the district, we will continue to do whatever we can to support them.”

The proposals come shortly after the F1 team was granted permission to build a multi-storey car park on their Reynard Park site. Mercedes say it will help them meet demands of running a successful F1 team and help secure their longevity in Brackley.