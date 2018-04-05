Family fun as Thomas and Percy visit railway centre

Youngsters were able to enjoy train rides with Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy when they visited Quainton Railway Centre over the Easter weekend.

As well as rides on the main trains, there were miniature versions of Thomas and Percy for younger visitors to enjoy as well.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, A Day Out With Thomas. Passengers board for a ride. PNL-180330-161549009

One of the popular inside attractions at the centre on a chilly but largely dry day was the LNWR Cornwall.

Pictured below from left are driver Malcolm Phillip with Thomas, visitors with Thomas and Percy, visitors on board the miniature train and bottom right youngster Henry Somner helping Peter Lovegrove (playing the character of Sir Topham Hatt, also known as the Fat Controller) feed Thomas with coal.

Pictures by Jake McNulty.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, A Day Out With Thomas. Percy and passengers. PNL-180330-161752009