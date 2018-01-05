Family in Buckingham deliver charity gifts on Christmas Day

If you were out and about on Christmas Day you may have seen a mum and her daughters delivering presents.

Father Christmas hasn’t hired new elves, however, it’s just the Frost Family, who spent December collecting donations from the community, wrapping them up as gifts and distributing to those in need.

Andrew, Matilda, Willow and Ines Frost

For mum Ines, the charitable exercise was an expression of her family’s faith. She said: “Because of our faith, no matter what is going on in our family, we put others first. This year, I organised what I called a ‘friendly Christmas Day visit’.

“I didn’t have the money to buy for all the people I was planning to visit in Buckingham and nearby villages, so I appealed to our lovely Buckingham residents for support and the rest is history.

“For us, as Christians, we put others first and this is why myself and my young daughters joined me.”

Ines, together with daughters Willow, 6, and Matilda, 4, set off delivering on December 25, after a long night of wrapping.

Willow, 6, and Matilda, 4, delivering presents to residents

The family asked for small donations, up to the value of £5, and with extra cash donations she was able to buy a further 17 presents to add to the pile.

Ines added: “My colleagues at Boots in Buckingham supported me 100%, allowing me time off to receive donations and receive them for me when I was away.

“I want to thank all those that donated gifts and money, without them it would not have been possible.”