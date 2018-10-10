Fantabulous news! Roald Dahl museum able to open again after flash flood

In a story worthy of one of Roald Dahl’s own works - a dramatic flash flood damaged the Great Missenden museum dedicated to the beloved writer.

But the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre is re-opening on Saturday 20 October, after being closed for almost six months of renovations due to the damage.

A downpour over the late May Bank Holiday weekend forced the attraction to close its doors to visitors whilst essential repairs took place.

Fortunately, the flood damage was limited to one end of the site and thankfully Roald Dahl’s Archive and his world-famous Writing Hut were unharmed.

However, the Story Centre gallery has had to be completely stripped out – including the floor – and rebuilt from scratch.

The Museum – which opened in 2005 – is located in Great Missenden, the Buckinghamshire village where Dahl lived and wrote for 36 years.

It features three very hands-on, multi-media galleries that are ideal for people of all ages to enjoy.

During half term, the museum will be hosting life size statues of Matilda Wormwood standing up to President Donald Trump.

The statues were created as part of Matilda 30 – a nationwide celebration marking 30 years on from the first publication of the story. The Roald Dahl Story Company commissioned a survey asking the UK public how they imagine Matilda’s life in the year 2018, including who they thought Matilda might be standing up to, having memorably faced down The Trunchbull. The overwhelming public choice was President Donald Trump.

