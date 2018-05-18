Fears over the future of Buckingham hospital beds due to NHS Trust scheme

Fears are rising over the future of beds at Buckingham Community Hospital after the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed they were planning on extending their ‘Care In The Community’ scheme to Buckingham.

The scheme, which was piloted in Marlow and Thame over a 12 month period from April 2017 to April 2018, is promoted as a way of providing better care for people in their homes but it also resulted in the closure of 20 overnight beds, apparently without any specific consultation with the local communities.

The closures caused public protests outside the hospitals and the launching of an online petition demanding the reopening of the hospital beds, which currently has almost 3,500 signatures.

Ozma Hafiz, who has headed other campaigns to save hospitals in the region, and who started the online petition, said:

“Bed closures were rushed through at Marlow and Thame without proper consultation and I’m deeply concerned the same will happen in Buckingham. It is clear that hospitals in our region are already struggling due to a lack of beds and any further closures would be completely unacceptable.”

District councillor Robin Stuchbury, who asked for clarity over the plans for the beds in Buckingham at the recent Health and Adult Social Care (HASC) select committee meeting, said:

“It’s important we put these matters into the public domain so that our beds are not silently removed without the full agreement and support of Buckingham and the surrounding villages.”

The Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust were approached for comment and their response will be added here when it comes through.

The next HASC committee meeting is on Tuesday 22 May.