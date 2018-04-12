Festival of higher education returns to the University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham’s annual Festival of Higher Education is returning this summer for a third year.

The two-day conference will take place on June 13 and 14 at the university’s town centre campus.

Some of the most influential speakers within the educational field will be giving talks, sparking debates and holding panel sessions on a variety of issues within the Higher Education sector.

The line-up of speakers includes Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman, the chief executive of UCAS Clare Marchant and the university’s vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon.

The talks will cover a variety of subjects including the quality of teaching, social mobility, mental health and well-being, artificial intelligence and non-traditional routes in higher education.

Sir Anthony Seldon said: “We’d love to see as many local people as possible.

“This event is as relevant to parents and teaching assistants as it is to head teachers and education officers.

“We are covering such a huge range of topics that there really is something for everyone who has any interest in education whether it is well-being or looking at whether curriculums are fit for purpose.

“If you only want to come to one or two sessions get in touch with us and we’ll arrange a discount for you.”

As well as the talks, there is an evening event on Wednesday 13 as various local choirs come together to perform.

Buckingham Rock Choir, Buckingham Children’s Choir and the Buckingham Glee Choir are already confirmed for this event.

If you are interested in attending one or two sessions e-mail publicity.assistant@buckingham.ac.uk.

For more about the whole event visit www.hefestival.com