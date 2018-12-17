Festive fun at annual Buckingham parade

Thousands of people got into the festive spirit at Buckingham's 33rd annual Christmas parade.

This year the parade drew an impressive crowd of around 2,500 people.

More than 50 groups took part in the parade as walkers, floats and marching bands.

Among the marchers there was a horse drawn bus carrying a group of suffragettes to symbolise 100 years since women got the vote and a traction engine that was recently brought back to the UK from Ireland to show off 100 years of British engineering.

Other participants included the young farmers, air cadets, local schools, a team from Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre and the town council.

There were a range of competitions throughout the event such as best float and best dressed shop window to add to the fun.

Howard Mordue, chairman of the parade said: “It went very well, we had some weather concerns but we just got away with it.

“It's great to get new entries every year, it shows the progression of the parade and stops it going stale.”

Organisers are already looking forward to the 2019 edition and hope to make the parade even bigger next year.