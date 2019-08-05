Fire at The Village Gate pub in Wendover

The Village Gate pub in Wendover suffered what appears to be a serious fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

A fire officer at the scene told this paper that they believe the fire started at around 3am Monday morning.

The Village Gate, Wendover

They were able to confirm that it took "a few hours" to get under control and that at the time of speaking to us (4pm) they were dealing with the last few remaining hotspots.

The fire officer said that they hope to have completed this work by 6pm Monday.

On the cause of the fire, he said:

"The cause has not been established yet as the floor has fallen through."

Firefighter directs water into the roof of The Village Gate in Wendover

Earlier in the day the fire service had communicated that everyone was accounted for and so it is believed that no one was hurt due to the blaze.

More to follow...