FIRE LOG ROUND-UP: Here’s a list of this week’s Aylesbury fire service call-outs

Did you see a fire engine with blue lights flashing over the past week?

Well here’s where it may have been heading...

Monday 12 February, 3.44am

Automatic fire alarm, Buckingham Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 12 February, 9.29am

Automatic fire alarm, Walton Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 12 February, 10.16am

Automatic fire alarm, Smeaton Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 12 February, 3.28pm

Firefighters released two men and a woman who were shut in a lift, Buckingham Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended.

Monday 12 February, 3.51pm

Chimney fire, Buckingham Road, Steeple Claydon. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. Firefighters used a toolkit and a thermal imaging camera.

Monday 12 February, 5.17pm

Automatic fire alarm, Leighton Road, Wingrave. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 12 February, 6.13pm

Automatic fire alarm, Chandos Road, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Monday 12 February, 9.48pm

Flooding affecting flat, Parson’s Fee, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a pump and gave advice.

Tuesday 13 February, 11.31am

Fire in bathroom, Kingfisher, Watermead, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan and a thermal imaging camera.

Wednesday 14 February, 5.09pm

Chimney fire, Thornborough Road, Padbury. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. Firefighters used buckets of water, a toolkit and a thermal imaging camera.

Thursday 15 February, 7.15am

Car on its roof in ditch, London Road, Wendover. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. No-one was trapped. Firefighters used a winch.

Thursday 15 February, 4.07pm

Automatic fire alarm, High Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Friday 16 February, 6.10am

Car in ditch, Hulcott Lane, Bierton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters made the scene safe.