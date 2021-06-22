Fire service called to more than 30 flooding incidents in an hour, including Buckingham

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service received more than 30 calls within an hour to flooding incidents in Buckinghamshire on Friday, June 18.

By 4pm, firefighters had been called to assist with incidents of localised flooding across the length and breadth of the county.

While the majority were in Bletchley and other areas of Milton Keynes, calls were also received from Buckingham, Newport Pagnell, Amersham, Chalfont St Peter, Marlow, Seer Green, Wing and Wingrave.