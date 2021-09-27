Firefighters battle deep-seated blaze in stack of silage bales on farmland

Fire crews from Buckingham, Northamptonshire and Berkshire were called out to a fire on farmland in Main Street, Poundon on Friday, September 24.

The fire was affecting four bales of bagged silage in a stack of 120 bales. Each bag weighed around one tonne, and the stack was next to a stack of 150 one-tonne bales of straw.

Following an emergency call-out at around 6pm, firefighters used a water jet and hose reel, a short extension ladder, hay drags and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters established a water shuttle, with mechanical assistance provided by the farmer.

Once access had been gained to the centre of the stack of silage bales, the crews found a deep-seated fire burning.