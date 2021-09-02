Firefighters called out after car rolls on to its roof near Buckingham

Nobody was trapped or injured in the incident

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:28 pm
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters were called out to a collision involving two vehicles on Dadford Road, Stowe, yesterday, Wednesday.

Two fire engines from Buckingham and Northamptonshire attended the incident at around 4pm on Wednesday September 1, along with a fire officer.

The collision had involved a car and a van.

The car had rolled onto its roof.

No-one was trapped or injured, the firefighters provided assistance to Thames Valley Police.