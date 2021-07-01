Firefighters tackle blazing chicken shed in village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Around 20 firefighters from two counties used breathing apparatus as they spent nearly three hours battling a blaze at a chicken farm near the Northants-Bucks border last night (June 30).

Crews from Northampton Towcester and Brackley joined Buckinghamshire Fire Service answering a 999 call following reports of a large shed on fire just after 5.30pm in Wicken, off the A5 between Towcester and Old Stratford.

Fortunately, no poultry was inside the shed at the time although farm machinery and chicken feed was severely damaged by the blaze.

The destroyed shed