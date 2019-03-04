First guests for Buckingham literary festival announced

A best-selling author, the current presenter of a long-running TV show and a successful historical novelist are the first guests announced for this year's edition of the Buckingham Literary Festival.

Louis de Bernieres, best-selling author of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, Lord Alan Sugar’s former right hand man and current Countdown presenter Nick Hewer and Conn Iggulden, a historical novelist who in 2007 became the first person to top the UK fiction and non-fiction charts at the same time, are the first names to be announced for the annual celebration of literature.

The festival, which this year takes place from Thursday June 13 to Sunday June 16, promises a fascinating mix of talks, discussions and entertainment to Buckingham.

Best-selling author Louis de Bernieres, will be talking about his latest novel So Much Life Left Over, a family drama set in the years following the First World War.

Nick Hewer, former adviser to Lord Sugar on BBC TV series The Apprentice and current host of Countdown, will also be discussing his memoir My Alphabet: A life from A to Z.

Conn Iggulden will be talking about his latest blockbuster, The Falcon of Sparta, which draws on one of history’s most epic stories of adventure set in the world of the Ancient Greeks, Persians and Spartans.

The audience will have the opportunity to question the authors, meet them in person and get their books signed during the course of the festival.

Events will be held throughout the town at venues including the Villiers Hotel, the Radcliffe Centre, Buckingham Library and the new Vinson Building at the University of Buckingham.

Christopher Woodhead, co-founder of Buckingham Literary Festival said: ‘Over the past three years, The Buckingham Literary Festival has become one of the highlights of the summer, attracting visitors from across the county and beyond.

"We’ll also have a range of activities taking place in schools in Buckingham and holding events aimed at aspiring authors and theatre buffs."

For more information on events taking place at the festival and the latest news on confirmed speakers, visit www.bucklitfest.org