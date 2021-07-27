Five cars damaged in fire in Buckingham street
Firefighters called to emergency incident in the small hours
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:46 am
Five cars were damaged in a fire in a Buckingham street in the small hours of this morning, Tuesday, July 27.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called out to the incident in Elm Street at 2.11am.
A fire engine and crew from Buckingham attended the scene.
Firefighters used two hose reels, one set of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.
One car was severely damaged by fire and four other cars were damaged by radiated heat.