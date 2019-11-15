Flooding affects parts of Buckingham closing car parks and making some paths impassable

There have been reports of flooding and heavy surface water across parts of Buckingham this morning (Friday) leading to car parks being closed and some paths becoming impassable.

There are reports that Chandos Park in Buckingham is flooded with the University of Buckingham warning that other access points to the campus may also be flooded or tricky to pass due to heavy surface water.

Flooding on approaches to the University of Buckingham

Aylesbury Vale District Council released the following statement at around 11am in relation to Cornwalls Meadow, a car park that is council owned: "There is significant flooding at the Cornwalls Meadow car park in Buckingham.

"As a result of this, we're in the process of closing the car park."

Images on social media also show flooding and high water levels in Ford Street, Bourton Park and Waitrose car park.

The Environment Agency issued the following flood warning for the River Great Ouse this morning (Friday): "River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Brackley river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

Flooding at the Cornwalls Meadow car park, Buckingham

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected today (Friday).

"We expect flooding to affect River Great Ouse from Brackley to Haversham, including Padbury Brook.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

"We expect river levels to remain high today and are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."