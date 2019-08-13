Florence Nightingale Hospice celebrate 30 years with Haddenham bazaar

The Florence Nightingale Hospice charity celebrated their 30th anniversary in style last weekend with an old fashioned bazaar at Bradmoor farm in Haddenham.

Since it began in 1989, bazaars have raised lots of money for the Florence Nightingale Hospice and in celebration of the recent anniversary a group of long-serving Florrie's volunteers got together to organise the fundraising event.

Cakes on offer at The Florence Nightingale Hospice charity bazaar in Haddenham

Stalls included bric-a-brac, books, children's toys and games, plants and flowers, cakes and preserves, pre-loved clothes, shoes, and jewellery.

Community fundraiser for the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity, Sophie Batt, said:

“We are so grateful to everyone who travelled out to support us at the Bazaar, we are all blown away with the public’s generosity. There was such a warming atmosphere and we are so incredibly thankful for the amazing volunteers who put the whole event together, some of which had travelled many miles to be there. Another massive thank you to all the staff at Bradmoor Farm Shop, Haddenham, who allowed us to be there and made us all feel so welcome. We hope everyone who attended enjoyed it just as much as we did and will join us for the next one at Walton Lodge, Aylesbury, in November.”

The Florence Nightingale Hospice provides a range of palliative and end-of-life care services to people in Buckinghamshire and parts of Oxfordshire and south Bedfordshire who have life-limiting illnesses such as chronic lung conditions, cancer and neurological conditions.

A stall at the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity bazaar in Haddenham

To find out more, please visit: www.fnhospice.org.uk