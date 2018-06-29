Follow WhizzFizzFest with us!

It promises to be a day of sizzling sunshine and whizzfizzing fun in Aylesbury on Saturday.

If you’re coming down to sample the atmosphere enjoy the day and make sure you put on plenty of suncream!

If you can’t make it or would prefer to follow the action from the comfort of your home or the garden then you can do so with us.

Reporters Neil Shefferd and Rebecca Harty and photographer Derek Pelling will be out and about throughout the day.

You can follow the action on the day via our website and social media pages, starting with Facebook Live coverage of some of the parade between 11am and 12noon.

Later in the day famous faces including Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Dame Darcey Bussell and Tony Hadley will be speaking at special events in marquees which were put up in the town centre earlier today.

Pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Bucks Herald for more coverage and photos from WhizzFizzFest 2018.