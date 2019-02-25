Former Army Lieutenant speaking about his career at the University of Buckingham

The Soldiers and Sailors Families Association (SSAFA) annual lecture takes place at the University of Buckingham next month.

Lieutenant General David Leakey CMG, CVO, CBE will be giving a talk titled 'Black Rod: Behind the scenes in the Palace of Westminster’ which will include his experience in the Royal Tank Regiment of the Army, operations such as the Balkans, his appointments in the Ministry of Defence and being Black Rod in the House of Lords.

Since retiring as the Black Rod, a role at the State Opening of Parliament, Lieutenant Leakey has been engaged with advisory and consultancy roles for international companies in the industrial, chemical and IT sectors.

Lt Leakey is involved as a trustee, governor or chair, with numerous charities, sporting, and educational organisations.

The lecture takes place in the Ian Fairbairn Lecture Theatre on Chandos Road at the university on March 5 from 6.30pm.

This free event includes drinks and nibbles for attendees, with an opportunity for an informal question and answer session at the end.

Lt Leakey said: “I am delighted to be giving this lecture at the University of Buckingham as I am a great supporter of SSAFA, the armed forces charity, who do such marvellous work amongst past and present members of our armed forces, who are in need.

“I trust that it will also increase the awareness of SSAFA amongst the local community.”

For more information or to reserve your place visit: https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/event/ssafa-annual-lecture-black-rod-behind-the-scenes-in-the-palace-of-westminster

The SSAFA charity provide practical and emotional support for servicemen and woman and their families in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Air Force or The British Army.