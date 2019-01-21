Former Thames Valley Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after he was caught speeding

A former Thames Valley Police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he was found guilty of making false statements in order to gain insurance.

PC Nathan Sutherland was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing today (Monday).

The panel concluded that PC Sutherland made a number of false statements in order to gain insurance between 1 January 2017 and 10 January 2018.

The officer, who resigned ahead of the hearing, was caught speeding by a Met Police officer on 9 January 2018, which resulted in him being convicted of two counts of making a false statement to gain insurance on June 29 and therefore fined £600.

PC Sutherland faced allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.

The panel concluded that the officer, who was based in Slough, Berkshire, would have been dismissed had he still been serving with the force.

Deputy chief constable John Campbell said: “This hearing concluded that his actions were dishonest and former PC Sutherland would have been aware of the harm this would cause to the reputation of the force.

“Had he not resigned, PC Sutherland would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”