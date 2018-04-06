Four-year-old from Buckingham walks five miles to raise funds for her gymnastics school

A four-year-old girl from Buckingham has raised £530 for her gym by walking five miles.

Darcy Drury, a student at Bourton Meadow School, has type one diabetes.

Darcy Drury pictured at the Arabian School of Gymnastics - she completed a five mile walk for them over Easter and raised �530

She attends the Arabian School of Gymnastics in Bletchley and despite having to permanently wear an insulin pump is shaping up to be one of their best gymnasts.

Her mum Emma said: “Arabian School of Gymnastics have been fantastic because they have cared for Darcy’s diabetes while also training her to become a fantastic gymnast.

“She is excelling beyond her age with her skills.

“She decided after learning about fundraising in school that she would like to do a fundraiser for her gym.”

Darcy, accompanied by her parents, completed the challenge at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes on Easter Sunday and smashed her fundraising target.

Al Armitage, director and head coach of the Arabian School of Gymnastics said: “It is a tremendous achievement for Darcy to raise £530 through this walk.

“She had to take some sugar on board halfway round to complete the challenge.

“She has a wonderful personality and she has a big passion for gymnastics.

“She started doing gymnastics aged two and a half.”

Asked if she could compete at the Commonwealth Games sometime in the future Mr Armitage said: “She’s certainly very keen and I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

The money that Darcy has raised from the walk will be used to purchase a special landing mat that all pupils at the gymnastics club can make use of.

Mr Armitage said: “I would like to thank everyone who sponsored Darcy.”