Free parking at AVDC car parks in Aylesbury and Buckingham

Aylesbury Vale District Council is offering free parking this festive season in its town centre car parks.

The council's car parks in Aylesbury will be free from 3.30pm on Thursdays in the weeks running up to Christmas.

The arrangements start today (Thursday) and run on the following Thursdays in December - 6, 13 and 20.

This is to coincide with the late night shopping taking place in the town on those evenings.

Walton Street car park will be free all day on the following Sundays: December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in addition to the late night shopping Thursdays.

The first free Sunday parking coincides with the Christmas craft and gift fair - more details about that event here:

Meanwhile, Cornwalls Meadow car park will be free all day on Saturday December 15 to coincide with Buckingham's Christmas parade which will be taking place that day.