Friends thank Buckingham groups who helped them raise £3,000 for Medical Detection Dogs

After eight months of events a group of friends raised £3,000 for the charity Medical Detection Dogs.

Events ranged from a Hoy bingo night through to a ladies prosecco afternoon, and on Friday November 17 Elizabeth Bennion, Trevina Smith and Douglas Bennion were able to present a cheque to the Great Horwood based charity.

The presentation took place at the Fountain Inn in Steeple Claydon.

At the ladies prosecco afternoon there was a raffle with 16 prizes, donated from local businesses, after hard work from Elizabeth’s daughter Georgina Bennion-Bowers.

Elizabeth said: “I would like to thank the following businesses in Buckingham for their donations - Villiers Hotel, The Woolpack, Body Matters, Gems Beauty, Nelson Street, Binn Smokehouse, Waitrose, Amira Beauty, Beauty Box, The Kings Head and The Best Western.

“Thanks also go to The Crown at Gawcott, Jan and Julie Morrison-Hine, Clive and Dawn at the Fountain, Mr Steve Tat Taylor of Pegasus catering, Tesco of Buckingham, Aldi, Horwood House And Browns Hairdressing.

“Thanks also go to Gemma McCoy and Joanne Mucklestone who did a sponsored swim and raised £250.00.

“I would also like to thank everyone who turned up to support the events.”