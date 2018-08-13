Fuel stolen from Northamptonshire petrol station... do you recognise this man?

A man made off without paying for fuel he put into a car with cloned plates at a petrol station in Northamptonshire.

Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they believe may have information about the theft at a Towcester service station.

It happened just after midnight on Thursday, May 3, at the BP Garage in Towcester, when a man dispensed petrol into a black VW Golf, bearing cloned plates, and left without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.