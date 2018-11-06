Furze Down School celebrates after fourth Outstanding grade in a row

A Winslow based community special school is celebrating after it was given an Outstanding rating by Ofsted for the fourth successive year.

Furze Down caters for pupils with communication and interaction needs - and has established itself as a centre of excellence for pupils with autism, speech, language and communication needs and specific learning difficulties.

Since the last inspection in 2014 the school has moved into a new building and has undergone an expansion, including growing from 112 pupils to 170.

Inspectors noted that throughout the expansion the school maintained it's outstanding quality of education and developed exceptional leadership at all levels.

The report also highlighted that due to the expertise of teachers and therapeutic staff, pupils made excellent progress in both their academic and personal development.

One parent told inspectors: "What the school has done is beyond anything I could hope for.

"My daughter is always happy and staff support her tirelessly.

"I have seen such improvements in her emotional wellbeing, as well as her attainment."

Headteacher Alison Rooney added: "I am privileged to work with such a dedicated team who work hard to meet the needs of all pupils enabling them to flourish."