Gates to be installed to make Lace Hill play area safer

Buckingham Town Council is funding work to install new gates on the Lace Hill play area to make it safer for children using the facility.

At its meeting this week the town council’s environment committee decided to pay to install gates on the play area to prevent dogs from entering the playground and to make the area safer for children using it.

The town council say they approached the Lace Hill management company asking if they would install the gates.

The developers disagreed and reportedly told the council that they felt the need was so strong the council should pay for it.

The installation of the two sets of gates, at a cost of £3,339, will take place in April next year.

Councillor Margaret Gateley, chair of the environment committee said: “While it is disappointing that the Lace Hill management company is not prepared to fund this work, I am delighted that the town council have agreed to install gates to ensure the safety of children using this valuable play area."