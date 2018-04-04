Gawcott couple set off on 2,660 mile trek from Mexico to Canada

A couple from Gawcott have set off on the walk of a lifetime.

John and Francesca Roberts began their 2,660 mile trek from Mexico earlier this week.

They will be following the Pacific Cresest Trail, and hope to complete it in Canada within 173 days.

John, 37, a pilot with Royal Mail, and Francesca, 30, a chiropractor, will both take six months off their jobs to complete the walk in aid of St Barnabas House Hospice.

The epic journey will include 20 days of trekking in the mountains as the pair take a detour to climb Mount Whitney, the highest point in California at 14,505ft.

The couple are hoping to raise £12,000 for the hospice, which supported Francesca’s father Ian Aitken, when he received end-of-life care.

Francesca said: “My husband and I married on 1 September 2016, which I think was one of my dad’s favourite days.

“Looking back at the pictures and videos of us walking down the aisle, the smile on his face, is priceless.

“Unfortunately, the next time we saw him when we got back from our honeymoon, he was given the news that he had terminal cancer and only a few months to live.

“The cancer had spread from his pancreas to his liver, to his lungs and was only found when he had a brain tumour, which affected his co-ordination, speech and understanding.”

During the challenge, John and Francesca will be carrying all of their own gear and walking equipment, stopping in towns roughly once a week to resupply.

They are hoping that people will sponsor them £26.60 - 1p for every mile they cover.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/francesca-aitken