Get ready for a day of musical fun at Buckingham market

Buckingham’s annual Music in the Market event will take place in the town square on Sunday May 27.

The event will be opened by the town mayor Jon Harvey and includes a variety of acoustic acts and food stalls.

Organised by the Buckingham Acoustic Club with support from the town council, the festival is free to attend and family friendly.

The music starts at 1pm and among the performers will be the Buckingham Children’s Choir, The Heart Strings Orchestra, Dawn Iverson and local favourites Ian Murray and the Thomas McAvoy Band - with the headliners popular party and covers band Pure Genius.

Keep an eye on the Advertiser newspaper and website for more details on the event nearer the time.