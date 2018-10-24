Get ready to vote for Buckingham's top trader

Entries will open for 2018's Buckingham Trader of the Year competition next month.

For three weeks during November, shoppers in town will be able to pick up a form from local shops or from members of the Buckingham Society and nominate their favourite town trader.

The Buckingham Society launched the award two years ago in order to give recognition to passionate traders who care about their community.

Last year more than 1000 people voted with the eventual winner being the 'Leeder's Hardware' store in Meadow Walk.

While only one shop will be able to be win the coveted title 'Buckingham Trader of the Year', the Buckingham Society hopes that the award will once again draw attention to all the great traders that there are in the town.

Roger Edwards, chair of the Buckingham Society said: "This award will go to the local trader who the people of Buckingham think represents all that’s good about the town and its shops.

"Local people will be asked to nominate their favourite trader based on criteria such as friendliness, quality of service, excellence of window display and the variety and quality of goods sold."

Nominations can be made between November 3 and 24 and the winner will receive a shield, to be presented by mayor Jon Harvey on Saturday December 1, ahead of the Christmas light switch-on.

In addition to seeking the town’s favourite trader, the Buckingham Society will be asking local people to nominate their favourite café or restaurant.

Last year the winner was the Meadow Row Tearooms and this year's winner will be announced at the light switch-on.

Nomination papers for the Trader of the Year award will be available in shops throughout the town and at the Old Gaol.

Buckingham Society members will also be taking nominations at a market stall in the town on Saturday mornings.

Completed forms can be left at the Tourist Information Office in the Old Gaol.

The competition is only open to local businesses and no nominations will be taken for national chain shops or cafés.