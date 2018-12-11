Get your Christmas shopping started at Buckingham community fair

Buckingham's annual Christmas fair takes place in the community centre on Saturday December 15.

It follows the Christmas parade which starts in Chandos Road at 10.45am and winds its way through the town centre.

After the parade finishes back in Chandos Road, the community centre will open its doors at 11.30am to allow visitors to do some Christmas shopping.

The fair is organised by Buckingham Town Council and is a chance for local charities, societies and organisations to raise funds by selling Christmas gifts, cards, plants and much more.

Among the groups taking part this year are Help For Heroes, Maids Moreton WI, The Old Gaol, Arthritis Research UK, Citizens Advice Aylesbury Vale, Men In Sheds Buckingham, Buckingham Twinning Association, Retina UK, Encrisco, Rotary Club of Buckingham, Buckingham Canal Society, MIND, Buckingham Fairtrade Steering Group, Stowe House Preservation Trust, Buckingham AED Project and Buckingham U3A.

Entry is free and the fair will feature a performance by the Buckingham Children’s Choir who will be making their second successive appearance at the event.