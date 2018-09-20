Gin and jazz help raise money for Royal Latin sports centre

A former teacher at The Royal Latin School (RLS) in Buckingham is returning on 6 October to perform with his jazz band to help raise money for the school’s new sports campus.

Tad Newton taught geography at the school for over 20 years from the 1970’s through to the early 1990’s and now hopes to meet up with former colleagues, ex-pupils and old friends for the good cause.

RLS is building a new £3 million sports academy, including an all-weather pitch, which is set to transform the school’s sporting facilities.

As well as Tad’s band, called ‘Tad Newton’s Jazz Friends’, he evening will also feature gins from Buckingham distillery Foxdenton, prosecco and gin tasting in the ‘gin laboratory’.

Tad said:

“I am delighted to be bringing my six-piece jazz band back to The Royal Latin School to raise funds for the new sports complex. Please come along and support this venture and of course have a great time!”

The event will take place at the school’s Discovery Centre from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday 6 October. Tickets are priced at £30.

For tickets and further details, visit: www.rls600.com