Gin festival is coming to Aylesbury

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at two pubs in Aylesbury.

From Friday 16 August to Sunday 1 September inclusive, The Bell in Market Square and The White Hart in Exchange Street will each be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There will be flavoured gins such as pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, classic gins, gin liqueurs, as well as a distilled non-alcoholic option.

The White Hart manager, Gemma Gillingham, said:

"We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub. We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

Among the UK gins are The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur, Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin, Sipsmith Gin Strawberries and Cream.

The overseas offering includes Aviation Gin (USA), Tower Bridge London Dry Gin (Moldova), Ceders Crisp (Sweden).

The pubs will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including ginger ale, lemonade and two flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange as well as Elderflower.

The gins will range in price from £2.75 to £3.25 and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all the gins will be available in the pubs.

For more information and/or to arrange a tasting, please contact Eddie Gershon on 07956 392234 or email: news@eddiegershon.com