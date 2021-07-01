Grab a jab this weekend (July 3-4) for 18 to 39-year-olds. No need to book, just walk-in at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

The Guttmann vaccination centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium is offering walk in appointments for Covid vaccinations this weekend.

Times are: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, 9.30am to 7.30pm: First dose Pfizer vaccinations for anyone aged 18 to 39. Second doses are not available.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the vaccination centre, has capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day.

Pfizer first doses are available

What do I need to do?

Wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm.

Be aware you may have to queue for a short while.

It would be helpful if you could tell us your NHS number. If you don’t know it you can find your NHS number online by using the Find your NHS number service or by logging on to the NHS App (you'll need to register if you have not used it before). Having your NHS number will speed up the process, but it is not essential.

Where is the centre?

You can find the centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.