Great Horwood band donate £700 to Medical Detection Dogs charity

The Great Horwood Silver Band have had a successful Christmas fundraising period, with their Len Goodwin Memorial Concert earning £700.

The generous group donated the funds to the Medical Detection Dogs Charity, officially handing over the money on January 24.

Pictured from the front, left to right, is Michael Brocklehurst, Band President, Roy Lack, Band Chairman and Jeremy Mulkern, Medical Detection Dogs Dog Trainer with Presley. The trio are joined by other band members.

Band secretary Beryl Lack said: "Last year the band raised £1859 for other charities, including Medical Detection Dogs, Great Horwood Youth Club, Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation, Great Horwood Village Hall, Potterspury United Reformed Church and Alzheimer's UK.

"We thank the volunteers who collected for us over the Christmas period and those who helped at the concerts, these volunteers are vital to the success of the band and we are very grateful to them.

"We are still recruiting new members for the band. We would be very pleased to hear from anyone of any age who would like to learn to play a brass instrument. Instruments and tuition can be provided free of charge."

The band would like to know If you would be interested in learning how to play. If so, contact Beryl on 01908 510809 or for more information visit www.greathorwoodband.com