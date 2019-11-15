Great Missenden school becomes nation's first Google Reference School

Gateway School in Great Missenden has become the first UK preparatory school to be recognised by Google for its outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes.

Staff and pupils at the co-educational, independent day school have been using Google Chromebooks, Google Classroom and G Suite - Google’s cloud computing and collaboration software - for over six years, enabling technology to be fully embedded in to the curriculum.

As a certified Google Reference School, Gateway School, which is part of the Bellevue Education group, joins a select group with 12 other primary and secondary schools in the UK who are able to share their expertise, advice and best practice, hosting visitors and training sessions with other local schools, as well as having the opportunity to trial new products and receive regular staff training in new areas of teaching technology.

Ms. Kemp, Year Four Class Teacher at Gateway School, said:

“Using Chromebooks has made learning with technology an interactive experience, much in line with how technology is used in modern life. Children can share their work by casting to the whole class, whilst group work through shared documents means no one missing out. My pupils take great pride in the opportunity to share their work or demonstrate their skills. Working at a Google school also means I can access all work from home, allowing me to plan and collaborate with colleagues flexibly.”

Adam Atkinson, Head of Digital Development at Bellevue Education, said

“I am delighted that Gateway School has been recognised as a Google Reference School. Embedding Google technology into all areas of school life and enabling collaboration amongst the Gateway community has transformed teaching and learning at the school and we look forward to sharing this more widely, to benefit others.”

For more information about Gateway School, please visit: www.gatewayschool-bucks.co.uk