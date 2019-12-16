Haddenham IT business named in Britain's top 50

Nationwide IT managed services provider Paralogic was last week named one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies.

Based in Haddenham, Paralogic has delivered IT support, managed services and network solutions to over 1,000 small businesses since the late 1990s.

The Paralogic team

At a ceremony at London’s Institute of Directors on 12 December, Paralogic’s directors rubbed shoulders with IT companies from across the UK before being announced in the top 50.

Judged by Canadian organisers Technoplanet, the awards were given for excellence across 12 key criteria and 200 questions aimed at identifying breadth and quality of service, as well as scoring business management, industry innovation and leadership.

Paralogic are thrilled to be named among the best of British, cementing their position in a crowded industry.

Sales Director Adam Plant said:

“It’s proof that we’re still innovating and doing the best for our customers, even after more than two decades in business. I'd particularly like to thank our unwavering senior management team. In a fast-moving market, having brilliant minds that have stayed with Paralogic as we've evolved has been invaluable, and I'm sure it's a large part of why we've won this award. As we move to Aylesbury in the new year and continue to evolve, we hope to always champion the growth of small businesses.”

Visit paralogicnetworks.co.uk

