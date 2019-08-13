Haddenham's 'village within a village' takes form

The village of Haddenham is set to significantly expand its amenities and leisure facilities with the construction of the new Aspen Park development.

The development of 233 three, four and five bedroom houses is a short walk from Haddenham’s village centre and the newly upgraded Haddenham & Thame Parkway Station.

New amenities will include a Co-Op, a sports pavilion and pitches, tennis courts and a brand-new retirement home. There will also be a children’s play area and a hectare of open space for scenic walks.

Matt Evans, a new resident at Aspen Park, said:

“We love Haddenham for its thriving village atmosphere, within stunning countryside surroundings. My wife and I relocated from London to Haddenham two years ago and knew instantly we wanted to get a dog, encouraging us get out and enjoy the beautiful fresh air and views as much as possible. Our black Labrador, Monty, absolutely loves his long walks off his lead around the local fields and green spaces around the development. It’s great that we don’t have to get in the car to travel to an area for a nice walk – here, it’s right on our doorstep!”