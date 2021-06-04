Half of people in Buckinghamshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Great news!

NHS data shows 210,766 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 49% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 201,251 were aged 30 and over – 57% of the age group.

It means 9,515 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Buckinghamshire.

Across Buckinghamshire, 75% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 89.4% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton, 88%

3) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 87.1%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 54.2%

2) Aylesbury Central, 56.6%

3) Gatehouse, 56.7%

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57% of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Buckinghamshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3732 out of 4761 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 30 – meaning 22% have not had a jab.