Happy Christmas from the Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser team

Happy Christmas from the team at the Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser - we hope you have a great day.

Our Christmas week paper will be out on Friday December 28 so make sure you pick up a copy for plenty of festive news from across Buckingham and Winslow and the surrounding area.

We would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you.

A thank you to everyone who has shared their stories with us this year, and to all of you who have supported the paper by buying a copy each week.

Someone coming forward who wants to tell their story is never something we take for granted – given we often get swamped with requests and have to cherry pick, but we always appreciate that people want to share their news.

This happens for a variety of reasons, it might be a desire to help others in a similar position, it might be to honour a loved one, or it might be that quite simply a brilliant thing has happened.

Whatever your reason for sharing a story with us this year thank you so much – we do not take your trust for granted.